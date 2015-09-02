Tesla's $35K Model 3 sedan will be up for pre-order in March, with 2017 production

Two years from now, you might be driving an affordable Tesla.

Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, has announced via Twitter that his company's lower-cost Model 3 sedan will be unveiled next March. At that time, you'll also be able to place a pre-order. But you'll still have to wait before you can actually get the vehicle. Musk said production on the smaller car should start in two years.

Tesla is probably the best-known premium electric car offering on the roads right now, but it has plans to become more affordable. Musk confirmed earlier this summer, for instance, that the next line of Tesla cars will be aimed at everyone. The Tesla Model 3 will finally bring the Tesla price tag to a level that more people - like you and us - can stomach.

The current Model S starts at just over £55,000, going up to nearly £100,000 for the top-end model. This puts it out of the reach of many people wishing to go electric. However, the upcoming Model 3 line, which will represent "both sedan and crossover variants", according to Tesla, includes a sedan priced at $35,000 (about £30,000 in the UK).

Keep in mind Tesla's Model S P85D just blew away Consumer Reports' maximum score of 100 points. The top-of-the-line vehicle scored a whopping 103 points during testing, requiring the publication to recalibrate the score.

In other words: you can expect the Model 3 to be just as sexy. Get ready to place your pre-order next spring.

READ: Tesla Model 3 challenges BMW to become your next company car