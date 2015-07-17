New Tesla Roadster and Model S upgrades are coming: Here's what you need to know

Tesla Motors has just unveiled new upgrades for its Model S car line-up. The electric carmaker also announced a new single-motor Model S as well as revealed a new Roadster is coming.

Wow. So much new stuff. Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, dumped all this and addressed various developments at his company during a media conference call on Friday. We tuned in and then were able to round up the juicy bits below.

During the conference call, Tesla said it would begin selling a single-motor version of the Model S.

It will come with 70kWh battery and cost $70,000, making it the entry-level vehicle within the Model S range, followed by the Model S 70D ($75,000), Model S 85 ($80,000), Model S 85D ($85,000), and Model S P85D ($105,000).

Keep in mind Tesla announced the Model S 70D in April to replace the Model S 60, its original entry-level vehicle. The D in Tesla's lineup stands for "dual motor" (enables the power to shift between two motors, from front to rear).

Tesla confirmed via a conference call on 17 July that it planned to offer a battery upgrade for the Model S sedan. For an extra $3,000, you'll be able to get a 90kWh battery, which is a 5-kilowatt ugrade from the existing 85kWh pack.

Current Model S owners can upgrade to the new battery as well, though the company recommended drivers wait until their battery packs' lives end and then upgrade in another year, as it plans to update battery packs regulary.

By upgrading to the new 89kWh battery, your Model S sedan would effectively become a 90D model instead of the 85D model. And you'll get about 300 miles of highway range at 65 miles per hour. Nice, right?

Tesla's most premium Model S, called the P85D, has a starting price of $105,000. But for an extra $10,000, you can get the vehicle with a "ludicrous speed" upgrade, according to Tesla's Musk.

He has announced that Tesla is now offering the electric-powered sedan a speed upgrade that allows the vehicle to go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 2.8 seconds: “It’s like having your own private roller coaster”, Musk explained.

The speed upgrade isn’t a software update. Tesla had to make a new fuse that will be a $10,000 option for new buyers, though it'll cost only $5,000 (before installation) for existing P85D owners.

A new Tesla Roadster is also coming, but you'll have to wait four years.

Tesla's first car was the Roadster. The company stopped making them like three years ago, though Musk has just confirmed it's getting revived. After talking about Tesla's new speed upgrades, the CEO said: "There is of course one speed faster than ludicrous, but that is reserved for the next generation Roadster in 4 years: maximum plaid."

The ludicrous mode and maximum plaid refrences are from the 1987 film Spaceballs (Musk is showing is true inner nerd here). All jokes aside, he later confirmed the upcoming Roadster would be an all-new car.

So, expect a fresh Roadster in four years that'll be just as fast as the P85D with a ludicrous speed uprade.