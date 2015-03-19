Watch out Tesla: Richard Branson's Virgin Group might soon enter the electric car biz

Richard Branson has apparently taken up an interest in electric cars.

Branson is the billionaire founder of Virgin Group. It's comprised of a tonne of companies and brands, which encompass everything from planes to spacecraft, but it might one day expand to also include Branson's latest hobby: vehicles. According to Bloomberg, Branson was in Miami this week to support his Virgin Racing team that competed in the all-electric Formula E race.

The race is labeled as a Formula 1 spin-off, as it features battery-powered race cars. During an interview at the race, Branson told Bloomberg that his company has teams of people working on electric cars, and that Virgin might one day give Tesla a run for its money: "You may find Virgin competing with the Tesla in the car business," said Branson. "We will see what happens."

If Branson wasn't joking, his company would be one of several currently hopping on the electric car revolution. Apple, for instance, is rumoured to be working on an electric vehicle that'll hit production sometime within the next five years. Google has also long been dabbling in the vehicle space, though it's preferred to tackle autonomous technology over electric.

Almost every major carmaker is actually working on new and innovative technology, in fact (whether it be electric or self-driving). Branson has surely noticed this ongoing trend, and if he really does plan to compete with Tesla going forward, it wouldn't be the first time he has directly tangoed with Tesla's founder.

Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of Tesla, owns a private space company, called Space X, which rivals Branson's Virgin Galactic, another spaceflight company that is developing commercial spacecraft and hopes to provide suborbital spaceflights to space tourists.

