Tesla Model S P85D Insane Mode reactions: Look at the excitement on those faces

Tesla isn't just about pushing the boundaries of range on its electric cars, it's about power too. But many people don't realise just how powerful these cars can be, especially when put in the Insane Mode setting. This video shows the reactions of those unsuspecting folk.

If the Sports Mode on the Tesla Model S P85D wasn't enough the Insane Mode should do the trick of satisfying everyone that isn't a Formula 1 driver. It can achieve a 0-60mph time of 3.17 seconds. This alone is impressive but when you consider that all the 864lb-feet torque is delivered immediately, thanks to that electric motor, you can expect a serious pushback. It looks like being on a roller coaster ride.

In this video, uploaded by Drag Times, passenger's reactions are recorded on video as they experience the Insane Mode setting for the first time. The reactions are pretty hilarious when that 691bhp throws passengers into their seats.

The Tesla Model S P85D is the top model which starts at £79,080 and offers 300 miles of range and all wheel drive. There is also an Auto Pilot mode that allows the driver to remove feet from the pedals and hands from the wheel while on the motorway.

The base Tesla Model S offers a 240 mile range, 0-60mph time of 5.6 seconds and starts at £53,930.

Check out the video of the reactions and be prepare for some pretty blue language.

