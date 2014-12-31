Tesla is making a car charger that automatically moves and looks like a 'solid metal snake'

Tesla Motors has something new in the works. It's not another electric car but rather a car charger. And it sounds totally cool (and creepy).

Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla Motors, is known for his off-beat personality, such as when he wanted to name Tesla's three car models so that they'd spell out “SEX", but the latest example of his quirky persona has surfaced in the form of a tweet.

Musk tweeted this morning that Tesla is developing on an automatic charging system that can extend from the wall and connect to to a Model S...all on its own. The charger will move and look much like a "solid metal snake", tweeted Musk, who then added: "For realz."

Musk didn't specify if the charger would be limited to Supercharging stations or your actual house, nor did he provide an offical product name and release date, but he did clarify that the solid-metal-snake charger would work with all existing and future Model S cars.

It's not unusual for Musk to tease upcoming Tesla products on Twitter. In October, he tweeted about new products prior to Tesla's press event. Musk said: "About time to unveil the D and something else", and his followers translated that into a sexual joke, of course.

Soon after, during the press event, Musk launched the P85D and talked about autonomous driving hardware for the Model S. he even mentioned an automatic charging system similar to the one he is now flaunting on Twitter.

Tesla - technically referred to as Tesla Motors - is a US-based public company that makes and sells electric cars. Its first vehicle was the Tesla Roadster all-electric sports car, followed by a sedan, crossover, and even an all-wheel drive model.