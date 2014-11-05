Tesla Model X crossover now delayed until late 2015 to allow for even more testing

Don't expect the Tesla Model X to launch for retail customers in 2014.

Although Tesla unveiled a prototype of the Model X full-size crossover in early 2012, which included a promise to start production in 2013, it later postponed that deadline and claimed deliveries would begin for retail customers in 2014. Tesla has however changed that timeline once more.

Announced through Q3 2014 earnings statement, Tesla revealed the Model X is getting pushed to the third quarter of 2015. The company said it is still working on the vehicle. More specifically, it is testing Alpha prototypes and initial builds of the first Beta prototypes.

The Model X powertrain development is apparently almost complete, with the early introduction of Dual Motor drive on Model S, though the entire vehicle still needs more validation testing in order to become the best Model X possible, according to Tesla.

"In anticipation of this effort, we now expect Model X deliveries to start in Q3 of 2015, a few months later than previously expected," Tesla explained. "This also is a legitimate criticism of Tesla - we prefer to forgo revenue, rather than bring a product to market that does not delight customers.

The company also threw unnamed rivals under the bus, emphasising how they tend to rush products in order to appear more attractive for investor capital. While that might be the status quo in the car-making industry, Tesla guaranteed it is "not going to change".

Tesla - technically referred to as Tesla Motors - is a US-based public company that makes and sells electric cars. The company's first vehicle was the Tesla Roadster all-electric sports car, followed by the Model S sedan.

READ: What is Tesla Model D? Is it a step closer to self-driving cars?