  Watch Tesla's Elon Musk show off dual-motor AWD Model D and autopilot

Tesla has developed a supercar, with superpower-like capabilities.

Okay, that might be a little dramatic. But Elon Musk, the company's co-founder, recently showed off some impressive new products and features coming from Tesla, such as a new dual-motor AWD option and autonomous vehicle technology. Amazing, right? Well now you can see him unveil these innovations for yourself, via a video of the event that was posted on YouTube.

Musk hinted last week that Tesla was about to unveil "the D and something else," causing the Internet's imagination to go wild. At an event held on Thursday in Los Angeles at a municipal airport - the same place where Musk's SpaceX commercial space firm is based - Musk clarified that the D stands for dual motor, with engines in the front and rear. The engines power the wheels and give the car more control.

He then unveiled a dual-motor version of the Model S, called the P85D. The Model S P85D will offer all the standard features of the top-end Model S but with all wheel drive. It can reach a top speed of 155 mph and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds. Buyers can begin receiving the P85D in two months, while the other dual motor model S sedans - the 60D and 85D - will launch next year.

Keep in mind all dual-motor AWD cars from Tesla will now carry the designation D name. You can learn more about Tesla's latest efforts by watching the video above. You'll also hear Musk talk more about autopilot, the self-driving car feature he first announced last week.

