Tesla maps show huge expansion of Superchargers across the world by next year

If you're mulling a Tesla purchase but are worried about the lack of Superchargers for charging your electric vehicle, have no fear: Many countries across the world will soon be chock-full of Supercharger sites.

Tesla Motors already announced earlier this month that Supercharger routes span the entire width of the US, and that by the end of next year, 98 percent of the country's population would be within 100 miles of a Supercharger. The company also said it would "aggressively" expand the network in Europe and Asia.

Now, shortly after opening eight new Supercharging sites in Europe, Tesla Motors has released new data through three visual maps in order to reveal exactly how much of the globe's population will have access to Tesla Supercharger sites in 2015, according to The Verge.

As you can see from the maps, the US will go from coverage limited to the East and West coasts, as well as a single route that crosses the country, to almost complete coverage. Rural states like Montana - which currently doesn't have access to Superchargers - will even recieve several Tesla Motors-approved charging sites.

Europe is slated to get an expansion too. Countries like the UK, France, Germany, Norway, and many others will soon boast numerous Superchargers. Asia however, although it is part of the new developments, will only see a modest increase. Tesla Motors only recently opened the first Supercharger sites in China.

There's no indication that other places, such as Africa or South America, will be included in the expansion, but check out the maps above as well as the Tesla Motors infographic below for more information.