  Wireless power delivery being tested in new Tesla tower this year

Imagine a world where humans only rely on clean energy harvested from the sun, without the use of power lines. It's dream currently hindered by costs and technical difficulties, though it is possible. And a new campaign on crowdfunding site Indiegogo aims to prove it, through one of Nikola Tesla's concepts.

Tesla was an electrical engineer and physicist known for his contributions to the field of electrical energy. In fact, Tesla Motors, a company that designs electrical cars, is named after him. Not all of Tesla's theories are well known however, including one concept that involves a worldwide wireless power transmission system. It theoretically could ensure the availability of clean energy for all while also improving environmental health.

Russian physicists have recently conducted a scientific investigation into Tesla's concept and updated the plan with modern technology capable of harnessing and wirelessly transmitting solar energy. They believe the concept may be the next major step in building energy systems for humankind and have started an Indiegogo campaign to raise funds for implementing Tesla's invention and building a solution for the energy transmission problem.

"We’ve re-designed a version of Tesla’s Wardenclyffe tower, based on his principles yet using modern materials and advanced electronic components, and we are ready to build it. We have a detailed plan for physical experiments with this first tower of the Worldwide Energy System that will surely be built in the future and now we are asking for your support and contributions to begin this research program," explained the project's description on Indiegogo.

The new version of Tesla’s concept, planned by Leonid Plekhanov and Sergey Plekhanov, would use an updated transmission tower and a field of solar panels placed in a desert along the Earth’s equator. A 100km x 100km collection of panels coupled with long-distance wireless power transfer from the tower would provide enough solar energy to power the world. And not a single transmission line would be used to deliver that power into homes.

But the Russian physicists still need $800,000 to finish construction. If they raise enough funds through Indiegogo, they will erect the Planetary Energy Transmitter sometime around August or September of this year. There are 20 days left until the campaign ends, and it has already raised $36,000. If you want to pledge today, watch the project video above for more information.