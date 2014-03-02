  Tesla's affordable Model E will be 20 per cent smaller than Model S, have 200 mile range

Tesla's upcoming Model E, aimed to be an affordable all-electric car for the mass market, will be smaller than the Model S currently available.

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk told the California Public Utilities Commission the Model E will be 80 per cent the size of the luxury Model S, aka 20 per cent smaller.

Sadly, Musk is still remaining quiet on specific details and hasn't revealed the design of the Model E, but we hope it's just as stylish as the Model S priced at $69,900 for the entry model.

The size reduction won't hamper battery range, as Musk told attendees the Model E will feature a range of 200 miles on a single charge.

Comparing the 200 mile range of the Model E to competitors on the market, like the Nissan Leaf, it's much larger than the industry average of around 75 miles on a single charge. Compared to the Model S, the Model E will have roughly 65 miles cut off its range, but that's almost expected with the size and price cut.

The Model E is expected to be priced at roughly $35,000. Tesla’s chief designer, Franz von Holzhauzen, revealed in a December 2013 interview it will be released in January 2015 carrying a distinct design.

Following the Model E, Musk says Tesla has plans for an all-electric truck. Holzhauzen said in the interview the truck will have the same chassis as the Model E.