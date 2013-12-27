  Tesla Model S software update brings more efficient charging

After the flaming Tesla Model S cars that have been catching headline heat, Tesla has released a software update for safety.

A fire in a California garage was caused by an overheating wall charger. The latest update to the Model S is able to recognise if this problem is going to occur and can change the amount of charge being delivered to avoid overheating.

The new software will reduce the current by 25 per cent if needs be so as to automatically regulate power input to the battery within a range that the wall socket can handle.

This hasn’t been the only fire issue for Tesla, with two Model S cars catching light on a highway after debris punctured the batteries. Since then all fire damage is covered by Tesla’s warranty.

Tesla has requested that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration looks into the incidents, which it is now doing. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, is confident the results will confirm that the Model S is safe and these were freak occurrences.

The Tesla Model S is available to buy in America now starting at $65,000 and is due to arrive in the UK in 2014.

