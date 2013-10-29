  1. Home
Tesla opens London showroom, commits to long term UK strategy for all-electric sports cars

US electric sports car manufacturer Tesla has opened its first showroom in the UK in the Westfield shopping centre in west London. And during a launch event yesterday, 28 October, confirmed that this is the first move into fully establishing the brand in the UK.

As well as launching right-hand drive variants of the £55,000 Tesla Model S in the country soon, the company is currently mapping the UK to site its Supercharger quick-charging stations in appropriate locations.

As reported by Green Car Reports, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company was aiming to deliver 50 Model S cars a week initially, building to 100 a week over time. He also revealed that there are plans for battery pack swapping for the Model S to come to the UK after a launch in the US.

There are also plans to bring a new £30,000 mass-market Tesla car to the UK in approximately three years' time, and the all-wheel drive Tesla Model X crossover will be available about a year after its US launch, in late 2015 or 2016.

The new Tesla showroom features several Tesla Model S cars if you fancy popping down to have a look.

