  Tesla Model S can swap its battery faster than you can fuel your car

Tesla has demoed an innovative battery swapping system for its Model S electric car that enables depleted batteries to be removed and swapped for a new one quicker than you could put petrol in a car.

The 90-second process involves removing the baseplate and battery from underneath the car and then replacing it with a new one. It is all done automatically, with the Model S needing only to be driven over a specially designed mechanism for swapping batteries.

The driver doesn't even have to get out of the car while the rapid change process brings the Model S up to full range - which at 90 seconds is a lot quicker than brimming the gas tank in most saloons.

It was unveiled at an event at Tesla's Design Studio in California by CEO Elon Musk. Described as "the fastest gas pump in LA", the incredible pack-switcher mechanism is to be installed at the busiest highway route in California, with more due to arrive around the state as time goes on.

Once you do the swap, you can either hang on to the fresh battery pack or return it on your way back. Either way, there should be plenty of fresh battery packs available for all Tesla drivers. Beating the petrol pump has always been a challenge for the electric car but Tesla, it seems, might have just cracked it.