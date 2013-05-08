  Down the road, Tesla wants to add self-driving car tech to its fleet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is considering adding driverless features to its line of electronic automobiles some day, with Google's technology in mind, says Bloomberg. Musk has reportedly talked with Google about the self-driving technology, which aims to minimise accidents with the car doing all of the driving with little human interaction.

Shortly after Bloomberg's piece hit the internet, Musk took to Twitter to say such features are years from hitting market, at least at Tesla.

"Creating an autopilot for cars at Tesla is an important, but not yet top priority. Still a few years from production," he wrote freely on Twitter. "Tesla priority is electrification of cars, so priority is Model S, Model X, then mass market third-gen vehicle & truck. Am a fan of Larry, Sergey & Google in general, but self-driving cars comments to Bloomberg were just off-the-cuff. No big announcement here."

Furthermore, speaking to Bloomberg, Musk said that Google's approach was currently too expensive. “I think Tesla will most likely develop its own autopilot system for the car, as I think it should be camera-based, not Lidar-based,” Musk said. “However, it is also possible that we do something jointly with Google.” Cost certainly sounds like an issue, as Tesla's vehicles already run on the more expensive side.

Past Google - Toyota, Audi, and Lexus have already shown off self-driving technology, primarily at CES 2013. It's interesting technology, as Audi's version will be able to find an unoccupied parking space on its own and even park without assistance from the driver. There's no word on when they'll hit the mass market, as Nevada is the only US state to approve driverless cars for Google.

It's going to be an interesting decade for this space. Musk currently seems pretty unsure where Tesla will take it.