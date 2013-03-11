  Tesla Model X sedan production delayed until 2014

Tesla's Model X production has been delayed until 2014, pushing back the ultra-sharp sedan from its original 2013 timeframe. The company's reasoning is to focus on its Model S sportscar, which has been landing in customers' driveways this year.

The news, a bummer for car enthusiasts, came by way of a statement to Autoblog. "Tesla has been intensely focused on Model S, its production and product enhancements and believe there is increased volume potential for Model S. As a result," the company said.

"Tesla has decided to slightly push back the development and timing of Model X to 2014. We do not expect a material impact on our profitability in 2013 or 2014."

What makes the Model X so special? It not only features stylish "Falcon Wings" doors, dual motor all-wheel drive, and 0 - 60 speed in less-than 4.5 seconds, but the Model X also features an awesome 17-inch touchscreen in the dash that gives the driver and passengers full control of the automobile. There's even Google Voice integration and a full webkit browser that connects, thanks to an AT&T dataplan. The dataplan also delivers software updates to the ride.

Like Tesla's Model S and Roadster, the Model X runs completely off electricity, ditching petrol and other alternatives. As of February 2012, $40 million of pre-orders had been placed for the sedan.

It is expected to start at about $60,000 (£40,000) and max out at $100,000 - including a $5,000 down payment. The delay is a sure bummer to the few who pre-ordered.