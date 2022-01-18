(Pocket-lint) - Subaru has introduced two concept electric vehicles at the Tokyo Auto Salon, including an all-electric race car.

Called the STI E-RA Concept, it features 1,073 horsepower of total power thanks to four Yamaha motors with individual control and torque vectoring.

The all-wheel-drive EV also packs a 60kWh battery. Despite that relatively small battery, the Japanese automaker is targeting a Nurburgring lap time of 6 minutes and 40 seconds in 2023 with its first all-electric race car, and it even plans to begin testing at Japanese racing circuits this year.

Also while in Tokyo, the company unveiled a Solterra STI Concept, a potential sporty variant of its electric crossover. It adds a roof spoiler, skirt spoilers, and other performance customisations. Red accents appear, too, on the side skirts, rear bumper, and one spoke of the five-spoke wheels.

Both of these concepts are the product of the Japanese brand's Subaru Tecnica International motorsport subsidiary. Keep in mind Subaru is considerably late to the EV party, especially compared to other automaker heavyweights such as VW and Mercedes.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.