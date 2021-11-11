(Pocket-lint) - After months of teasing, Subaru has given its first good look at the 2023 Subaru Solterra. It's the Japanese automaker’s first electric vehicle.

Set to release in the US, Canada, and Europe next year, the Solterra SUV will be powered by an electric vehicle platform that Subaru co-built with Toyota.

It'll be available in both front-wheel and all-wheel-drive models. You can choose either a 150kW (201 horsepower) AC synchronous motor driving the front wheels or a pair of 80kW (107 horsepower) motors - one for each axle - for a total output of 160kW (214 horsepower). Both variants pack a 71.4kWh battery that is expected to supply about 329 miles (530 kilometers) of range. The all-wheel-drive version will push 286 miles (460 kilometers) of range.

But those estimations are all based on the WLTC standard in Japan, so the EPA rating in the US may be less.

Subaru

Other notable features include support for DC fast-charging up to 150kW, Suburau’s X-Mode AWD control system that "enhances the sense of security on rough roads", as well as a new Grip Control function that "enables the vehicle to run at a constant speed while stabilizing the vehicle even on rough roads".

All electric, always capable. Plan your adventure in the all-new 2023 Subaru Solterra EV SUV. Coming 11/17, 10:45 AM PT, at the @LAAutoShow. Sign up to watch the live stream here: https://t.co/vTShoP73bR pic.twitter.com/CP4u6fqn5B — Subaru (@subaru_usa) November 9, 2021

Subaru hasn’t announced the Solterra’s starting price. It is expected to reveal more and show off the vehicle at the LA Auto Show on 17 November 2021.