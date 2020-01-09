A customised version of the Subaru Forester debuted at the 2020 Singapore Motor Show. And the name of this particular crossover is, well, NSFW.

It's called the Forester Ultimate Customised Kit Special edition (lowercase 'e'). What's wrong with that? As you can see in the photo tweet below, which was presumably taken at the show, there is an added emphasis on the first letter of each word; they were bolded and capitalised right on the show floor. And the acronym spells out "F.U.C.K.S.". (Hence, why we didn't say it in the headline.)

The new Subaru Forester F.U.C.K.S edition is... something pic.twitter.com/vLcAijFLQM — laberge (@labergee) January 9, 2020

The internet is loving this kit, obviously. Some people can't even believe it's real.

We contacted Subaru for a comment, but a spokesperson for Subaru of America has already issued a statement to the media, confirming the company had no information about the new Subaru Forester or its acronym, as the vehicle came from an "independent distributor".

Top Gear Philippines covered the car in person and described its modified kit as "hard to miss" with a "striking blue body" and "red lines on the side" and "blacked-out headlamps and taillamps". It also said the Forester is "closer to the ground than usual" because it has gray metal 20-inch Enkei wheels with "low-profile rubber". Meanwhile, the dark cabin features suede and leather seats, red stitching, and blue footwell lighting.

There weren't many details about what's under the hood. But you can see a video of the custom car on YouTube: