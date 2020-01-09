Subaru has reportedly unveiled a new Forester at the 2020 Singapore Motor Show. And the name of the crossover is, well, let's just say NSFW.

It's called the Forester Ultimate Customised Kit Special edition. What's wrong with that, you ask? Well, as you can see in the image below, which was presumably taken at the car show, Subaru has emphasised the vehicle's name with bold capital letters. When you make an acronym out of those letters, as anyone would do, you get the rather explicit "F.U.C.K.S.". (Hence, why we didn't include the car's name in our headline.)

The new Subaru Forester F.U.C.K.S edition is... something pic.twitter.com/vLcAijFLQM — laberge (@labergee) January 9, 2020

The internet is loving this, obviously. Some people can't even believe it's real.

We've contacted Subaru for a comment, but a spokesperson for Subaru of America has already issued a statement to the media, claiming the company had no information about the new Forester or its acronym, as the car came from an "independent distributor".

Top Gear Philippines covered the car in person and described it as "hard to miss" with a "striking blue body" and "red lines on the side" and "blacked-out headlamps and taillamps". It also said the vehicle is "closer to the ground than usual" because it has gray metal 20-inch Enkei wheels with "low-profile rubber". Meanwhile, the dark cabin features suede and leather seats, red stitching, and blue footwell lighting.

There weren't many details about what's under the hood. We also don't know if this vehicle is actually scheduled to hit production.

You can see a video of the car on YouTube, too: