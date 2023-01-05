Sony rolled out its now-called Afeela concept car on stage at CES 2023, featuring 45 sensors. Sony said it's hoping it will be on roads by 2026.

Sony used its press conference at CES 2023 to reveal the Afeela concept car that has been created in partnership with Honda under a company called Sony Honda Mobility.

It's been three years since the first notion of Sony moving into the electric car space appeared after the Japanese company revealed the S-Vision concept in 2020, followed by the S-Vision 02 SUV concept in 2022.

Sony announced the car would be known as Afeela going forward though and it has committed to putting it into mass production. The Sony Honda Mobility Afeela car was rolled out on stage at CES 2023 and while it looks similar to the previous concepts, it features a digital front which Sony has said will be interactive and show various timely information, such as charging status.

It's said it will bring "best in-class entertainment" - which you can of course expect to include movies, music and games, with Sony tapping into its expertise in those three areas. Qualcomm is also on board and Epic has also had a part to play in the creation of Afeela.

There are 45 sensors in total on the Sony Honda Afeela car, which naturally include multiple cameras, both inside and outside, and Sony has said it is interested in the software experience as much as the driving dynamics.

Sony said it is hoping to open pre-orders for the Afeela by 2025, with sales starting the same year. It was announced that it hoped for Afeela cars to be on roads in North America by Spring 2026.