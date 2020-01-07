  1. Home
Sony announced an electric car at CES 2020: Meet the Sony Vision S

Sony announced an electric car at CES 2020: Meet the Sony Vision S
- It's a concept car

Sony surprised everyone at CES 2020 by announcing an electric concept car and previewing a full-scale prototype during its keynote.

Called the Sony Vision S, it's meant to showcase Sony's tech, from camera sensors to audio technology. It features always-on connectivity and 33 different sensors in and around the outside of the car. There are also multiple widescreen displays and 360 audio built into the vehicle. There's even a panoramic screen in place of a dashboard for displaying driving information and entertainment.

Sony said it partnered with several partners and tech companies to build this prototype, including Bosch, Continental, Genetex, Nvidia, Magna, and Nvidia. It announced the car near the end of its CES press conference, where it also unveiled the new logo for its upcoming PlayStation 5.

There aren't many details available about Sony's sedan, but we're hoping to get a closer look at the car on the show floor in Las Vegas. Keep in mind, as a concept and prototype, it will likely never come to market, serving only as a demo of what Sony can do when it dreams big.

“This prototype embodies our contribution to the future of mobility,” said Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida at CES 2020. 

