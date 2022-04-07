Smart #1 is an electric compact SUV and a rebirth for the Smart Car

(Pocket-lint) - Smart's quirky little cars have always been urban centric, originally designed around personalisation and offering something different. With Mercedes behind the design, a partnership with Geely in 2019 has now resulted in a new generation of Smart - the Smart #1.
The hashtag in the name should give an inkling as to the target audience - young, social media natives. That's not too far removed from the original Smart concept, but now designed for a new era.
The Smart #1 is electric, with a motor driving the rear wheels, and a design that's evolved to give a larger interior space for up to five passengers. There's floating roof design, flush door handles and interesting lights to the front.
Sitting on 19-inch wheels, it moves Smart into a more competitive segment, appealing to those who might have been turned off by the diminutive previous models.
While interior space has increased, there's still only 273-litres of trunk space, so it's not huge, but that might well suit the urban user. There's a 15-litre frunk as well.
What you do get, however, is a 66kWh battery, which is pretty big for the size of this car - and results in a given range figure of up to 273 miles.
There's a 200kW motor, so we suspect it will be pretty fast off the line, while there's support for charging at up to 150kW. That suggests that this is going to be a practical everyday electric car for urban and suburban drivers.
There's an array of digital displays inside, with a 9.2-inch display for the driver, along with 10-inch heads-up display, while the centre display is 12.8 inches.
It all looks very modern, with ambient lighting and a floating dash design. There's also a panoramic glass roof and a 13-speaker Beats sound system.
There's going to be plenty of driver assistance, connected features so you can share digital keys with your friend and so on.
It looks like a great addition to the electric cars already on the road. What we don't yet know is how much it will cost and when you'll be able to buy it.