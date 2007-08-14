New Fabia Estate incoming

Contain your excitement, motoring fans - Skoda has released pictures of its new Fabia Estate.

With not a cake in sight, the new Czech load lugger is fractionally larger than the one it replace. Boot capacity has grown by an impressive 54 litres (up to 480 litres), though. With the rear seats folded flat, stowage space goes up to 1460 litres stowage – 235 litres more than before.

The range starts with the 1.2 12V HTP (70bhp). The 1.4 16V (85bhp) and 1.6 16V (105bhp) are also offered while the diesel line-up consists of the 1.4 TDI PD (70bhp), 1.4 TDI PD (80bhp) and 1.9 TDI PD (105bhp). All of the powerplants are mated to a five-speed manual transmission, but the 1.6 16V version is also available with a six-speed auto as an option.

It may look dull but Skoda can't do miuch wrong these days, and the Fabia Estate is likely to offer a whole lot for not much money.