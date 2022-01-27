(Pocket-lint) - There's a new Skoda Enyaq coming in coupe form, the aptly named Enyaq Coupe iV, bringing that sloped roofline and svelter looks to the crossover all-electric SUV line.

Want to catch a glimpse of it first? Well, you're in the right place, as Skoda will lift the lid on its latest on the last day of January. Here's how to watch and what to expect.

Skoda will lift the cloth off the new electric coupe on Monday 31st January for the world to see. Here are the times for different locations:

UK - 15:00 GMT

Europe - 16:00 CET

East Coast USA - 10:00 EST

West Coast USA - 07:00 PST

We hope to have a direct link to the video on Pocket-lint sooner to launch date.

Until then, Skoda is teasing videos to represent core pillars about the car - sustainability, technology, inspiration, passion - as a series of four videos on its Enyaq Coupe mini-site.

For the launch itself, best bet is to watch on Skoda's official YouTube channel.

The sketch up top of page, as first revealed in the middle of January, gives you a good idea of what the Coupe will look like. It is, of course, all about that sloping roofline - giving the coupe model distinction compared to its standard Enyaq brother.

We were most impressed with the original Enyaq's price and performance when reviewed back in April of 2020. The newly designed EV ought to take much of that goodness, but 'sportify' the package somewhat, bringing a little extra style - and likely a little more cost.

Full details on pricing and core differences between the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe will, of course, be detailed on 31 January 2022. Watch this space...

Writing by Mike Lowe.