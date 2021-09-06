Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV and VW ID.5 remind us that the electric sportbacks are coming

(Pocket-lint) - The electric launch cycles of many of the biggest brands serves as a welcome reminder of how important groups and platforms are.

A perfect example of this is currently playing out with the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV and the VW ID.5, both due for launch shortly.

Both these electric models follow existing models - the Skoda Enyaq iV and the VW ID.4 as SUV versions - which now get a dropped back for pumped up coupe looks.

These aren't the first VW models to do this: Audi is a big fan of what it calls the sportback, offering that dropping roofline for more sporty looks on many models and - something we saw on the Audi e-tron and more recently with the Audi Q4 e-tron - which also comes in both styles.

The style itself was largely popularised by BMW and Mercedes over the past decade, offering models like the BMW X4 which avoids some of the practicality of a SUV, by reducing the boot space by dropping that roofline.

What it does, however, is produce a sporty profile that many drivers want, while giving the ride height that an SUV offers.

With the Skoda and VW teasing operation, we're reminded that these cars - Skoda, Audi, VW - are all sitting on the same MEB platform that's used across the group. While these cars look slightly different, it's interesting that they're all offering it, rather than it just being the preserve of Audi.

Future electric cars: Upcoming battery-powered cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years By Chris Hall · 6 September 2021

Skoda says that this is a more efficient model because the aerodynamics are improved, suggesting it might add 15km to the range. We heard similar about the Audi e-tron Sportback.

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV will come in a number of different configurations, including rear or all-wheel drive, either a 62kW (58kWh usable) battery with 130kW motor, or 82kWh (77kWh usable) battery with 150kW or 195kW motor options.

The VW ID.5 is the coupe version of the ID.4, and VW is teasing the GTX version, the moniker the company has adopted for electric performance.

The ID.5 will only offer the larger 82kWh battery, again with a choice of motor powers, but the GTX that's being pushed will have dual motors, we suspect the same 220kW pairing on the ID.4 GTX.

For buyers it means there's a number of different options on the road, allowing you to choose the style you want (SUV or giant coupe), with a range of powers and from whichever brand you think fits you the best.

There's no exact details on when these models will come to market, but the SUV versions are all readily available now - and pretty good they are too.