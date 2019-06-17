This Skoda is a concept car for cyclists - and even has a washing machine

Skoda's Karoq Velo is a concept car with a difference - it's been inspired by cyclists. It's pretty much a complete service vehicle and, while it won't be available to buy, Skoda will be using it at various cycling competitions during the Summer.

As well as cycle storage inside and out (two on top and one inside), the Velo has a washing machine (yes, really) and a pressure washer for cleaning your cycle. There's also a tool kit and space to work on your bike in the back complete with LED lights for night time repairs.

In designing the car, Skoda interviewed 1,500 cyclists to ask what they'd like to see in a vehicle. The inclusion of the washing machine was actually a response to that - 27 percent of survey respondents said that returning to their car in damp cycling kit was a major downside of riding. In terms of the internal storage for bikes, almost a third of the respondents said they wanted the extra security of an in-car storage system.

Among the other accoutrements is a Follow Me drone for filming your rides and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.

Skoda is also offering a Velo accessory pack - while you don't get the washing machine, you do get a toolkit, bicycle pump and lights.

We drove the Karoq last year and have recently driven the bigger Kodiaq in top-line VRS trim. Check out our Skoda Kodiaq VRS review.