(Pocket-lint) - Samsung launched its Digital Car Key feature back in 2021 with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, but the feature was only supported on one car - the Genesis GV60.

The South Korean company has now added BMW and Kia to its list of supported vehicles though, enabling those with a compatible Galaxy phone, supported car and supported region, the ability to lock or unlock their car with their smartphone.

Digital Car Key also allows for features like starting the engine, opening the boot, adjusting seats and mirrors and giving your car to a friend or family member for a specific period of time, like Apple CarKey also offers.

According to the Samsung Digital Car Key support document, the BMW series 1 to 8 models are now compatible with the technology, along with X5 to X7 series, Z4, i4, iX3 and iX series models. Kia's Niro is also supported, as well as the Genesis G90. The BMW and Kia models use NFC to communicate, while the Genesis models use both NFC and ultra wide-band (UWB) technology.

Along with a compatible car though, you'll also need to have a recent Samsung Galaxy device that supports the feature, meaning you'll need the Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra, Z Fold 2, Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3.

Ready for the bad news? At the moment, Samsung's Digital Car Key feature is only available to those in South Korea, though hopefully it will roll out worldwide at some point soon.

