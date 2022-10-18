Stunning Spectre is Rolls-Royce's first fully-electric car

(Pocket-lint) - Rolls-Royce has taken the wraps off its very first fully-electric car, Spectre. And it's every bit as stunning as you'd expect it to be.

Announced with an expected delivery date to customers in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Rolls-Royce Spectre is the first of a line of electric cars that will see the company's entire product portfolio switch away from internal combustion engines by the end of 2030. In the case of this car, Rolls says that it is creating an entirely original class of car in the Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupé. But no matter what class it's in, the Spectre is one good-looking vehicle.

From the front, Rolls-Royce says that this car's split headlight arrangement is intersected by the widest grille ever placed on a car wearing the badge, apparently. That's notable considering there is no engine to try and keep cool behind there. Not that the lack of an engine makes this thing slow — the Spectre is good for a 0-62mph/0-100kph run in just 4.5 seconds, a number that's impressive when you consider the 2,975kg unladen weight. You can thank the dual-motor system that offers 585bhp and 664lb-ft for that.

As you'd expect from a Rolls-Royce, entering the car requires using the rear-hinged doors and once you're in there, it's all luxury. With a range of 320 miles, you'll want to be comfortable between charges, and you will. Engineers reportedly claim that driving the Spectre is like driving a "Rolls-Royce in high definition," which definitely sounds impressive.

In terms of infotainment, there's a new system called Spirit that is compatible with a Whispers phone app that includes remote control of the car's various aspects including journey and vehicle data. It also sounds like drivers will be able to customize their car's digital characteristics, with Rolls-Royce adding customization beyond what the car looks like.

With all of that said, how much will this thing cost? Currently, nobody knows. But like so many things in life - if you have to ask how much it is, it probably isn't for you.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.