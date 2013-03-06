Rolls-Royce announces the Wraith with Satellite Aided Transmission

Rolls-Royce has debuted its most powerful car yet, the Wraith, which can reach 0-60mph in 4.4 seconds, but for us tech heads also features the company's new Satellite Aided Transmission - a first for the industry.

The body of the car is what you'd expect from Rolls-Royce. It features a sleek, luxurious look that embodies power. Under the hood you'll find 624bhp/465kW thanks to a V12 engine paired to an 8-speed automatic ZF transmission.

The most interesting aspect to this car is perhaps the new Satellite Aided Transmission that uses GPS data to anticipate the driver's next move based on location. The Wraith then selects the most appropriate gear for the terrain ahead, making for a smoother driving experience.

It's a technology we first heard about from Peter-Frans Pauwels, TomTom chief technical officer and co-founder, when talking about future car technologies in 2012.

As we've come to find, voice activation is now a standard in luxury automobiles. Rolls-Royce has featured voice-commands where a user can say a location and route assistance begins immediately. No need for manual input on the dashboard, as "Navigate to Piccadilly in London” is all the driver would have to say.

The company has also included a one-touch call button located on the steering wheel that integrates with voice-commands.

Similar to a smartphone, there is a pinch-and-pull functionality on the dashboard's screen for going in and out of menus. Drivers can also draw on the pad by hand, rather than typing in letters manually.

“Today we launch the ultimate gentlemen’s gran turismo, a car that embodies the spirit of Charles Stewart Rolls,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “The most powerful Rolls-Royce in history, Wraith promises the sense of adventure and speed that drove our founding forefather. But of course, Wraith’s starting point is luxury, refinement and quality, traits that remain as important to Rolls-Royce customers today as they were more than a century ago.”

The Wraith certainly doesn't come without a price. It will be available in Europe for €245,000 (£213). First deliveries will be made towards the end of 2013.