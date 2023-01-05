Ring is expanding its security product line to beyond the home, with the announcement of the Ring Car Cam.

Ring is expanding its security product line to beyond the home, with the announcement of the Ring Car Cam - the first dashboard camera from the Amazon-owned brand.

The device features two HD cameras which face front and back. Like Ring Video Doorbells and other products, they can start to record when motion is detected, to help prevent car break-ins and theft. There's also night vision on board, so they can provide 24-hour protection.

Alexa support allows you to start recording while driving by just saying, "Alexa, record". The Car Cam will then capture video for up to 20 minutes and save it locally on the device. A Traffic Stop feature will also automatically send recordings to the cloud if you subscribe to Ring's new Protect Go service.

This costs $6 per month or $60 for a whole year, and also includes live view video, connection over LTE for the camera and the ability to download and share videos.

The Ring app for Android and iPhone is used to control the camera and will also track the camera's location through GPS.

The Ring Car Cam is available to pre-order now for $199.99. That price will change after the pre-order period (ending 31 January 2023), to $249.99.

It is only currently sold for the US market although this might change in the future.