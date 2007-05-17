  Conquest pricing announced

Renault has confirmed pricing and specification for the first two models in the new Scénic Conquest range.

Priced £17,945 for the 2.0 VVT 136 and £19,135 for the 1.9 dCi 130, a further two engines will be added in September.

The Conquest is another ghastly SUV/compact MPV crossover, retaining the Scénic’s practicality and flexibility, but with rugged styling resembling an off-roader.

The Conquest is 20mm higher than a standard Scénic and has strengthened suspension. At the front, the lower part of the bumper has a protective black graphite coating while the radiator grille and air intake have been revised and a satin chrome-finish skidplate shields the engine. Chunky rubbing strips protect the side bodywork, the wheel arch inners are coated in black graphite and sill guards are standard. Roof bars, alloys and headlights with dark lens covers finish off the fauz 4x4 look.

Underneath, you also get ESP (electronic stability programme) and ASR (automatic slip regulation) traction control but, natch, no four-wheel drive.

Inside, there’s more rubbish ruggedness and a stack of stowage along with clever seating and aviation tables. Nice, in a Scooch kind of way.