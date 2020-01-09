Renault enters hybrid game with Clio E-Tech and plug-in Captur E-Tech

Renault has unveiled its first two hybrid electric consumer vehicles: the Clio E-Tech and the Captur E-Tech Plug-in.

As you can probably already deduce from the naming of the two cars, one is your standard hybrid designed to reduce your petrol use slightly in urban areas, while other has a much beefier battery for longer pure electric stints on the road.

Of course, Renault has been a big player in the world of electric cars before now and was one of the first major manufacturers to launch a small all-electric car: the Zoe.

The latest two launches electrify two of its most popular ICE models: the Clio and the Captur.

The Clio needs no introduction, and has been one of the hottest selling hatchbacks on the market for a very long time.

Clio E-Tech takes that popular framework and builds a much more modern power unit inside, combining a nifty four cylinder 1.6L petrol engine with an electric motor plus high voltage starter and generator for a combined 140hp.

It has a 1.2kWh (230V) battery that will enable significantly reduced petrol usage in urban areas through the use of battery regeneration while slowing and braking.

As with many of these hybrids, that means when the driver lifts their foot off the accelerator pedal (with the gear stick in 'Drive'), the electric motor turns into a generator that recovers energy from the car slowing down.

It's a similar story with breaking, where the braking process recovers any excess energy and puts it back in the battery.

Both of the new cars feature these capabilities - as you would expect - but with its much larger 9.8kWh (400V) battery, the Capture E-Tech can go much further with a full battery.

The Captur, according to Renault, can go up to 65km in electric mode (50km on faster non-urban roads), further reducing the amount of petrol used and CO2 emissions.

It's a plug-in hybrid too, and that means you can plug it in like a fully electric vehicle to top up the battery when it's empty.

Both cars start 100 per cent electrically, so the internal combustion engine isn't used to get the car moving, and that means an efficient start with plenty of torque.

Cockpits are suitably stocked with modern tech infotainment systems and a stylish appearance, as you'd expect from a car launching in 2020.

Renault hasn't announced pricing or release dates yet, but they'll be available to order in the UK in the near future.