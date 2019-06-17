Renault has announced the third-generation Zoe, as it looks to update its popular electric car, giving it longer range, more power and greater connectivity.

The original Zoe was introduced in 2012 and since that time, Renault has sold 150,000, with one if five electric cars in Europe being a Zoe. As the choice widens that balance is likely to change - and that's probably the motivation behind the new updated model.

The new design is sharper than the outgoing model, for increased presence on the road, with the Renault diamond logo opening up to present the CCS charger - which now accepts rapid DC charging.

The interior has been redesigned to increase comfort and quality, with a 10-inch digital driver display available on all levels of car. This is partnered with a 9.3-inch central touch display which gives controls of the car, mapping and the ability to find things like charging stations.

There's also the addition of a wireless charger for your smartphone, but you might want to connect via cable to take advantage of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto which are both supported.

But down to the important details: there's a new Z.E. 50 battery, with 52kWh and a new 100kW motor for 135hp which will give you 0-62 in under 10 seconds. The existing 80kW motor will also be available giving 108hp.

The battery is the same volume as previous Zoe batteries, the result of increasing the density. Renault says it will give you 390km WLTP - 242 miles. That's on a mixed cycle and real-world figures will vary.

You get up to 22kW charging on AC and 50kW on DC, meaning that you'll be able to fast charge the Zoe for longer range driving on the motorway for example.

There's no word on the pricing or availability, but we'd fully expect Renault to stick to the affordable position that it dominates. Certainly, from a design point of view the new Zoe looks a little more conventional and that might help its appeal.