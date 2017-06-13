Lady Renault Twingo drivers can now get a nail polish to match their car

Renault has released a four-strong range of nail polishes that match four colour finishes of the Renault Twingo, the French car manufacturer's dinky city car. Renault is all to aware that the Twingo is seen as a "girl's car" and so is asserting that fact with this latest release.

The nail polishes are available in Dragée Blue, Flamme Red, Etoilé Black and Eclair Yellow, and have been produced to "make life easier for vehicle owners". Presumably for women to know that their nails match the colour of their car will reduce stress levels no end.

They haven't just been produced to make female drivers look good, though. The ingenious thing about the polishes, is that they can also be used to touch up any chips and scratches that the car will inevitably pick up when driving in "built-up areas". Renault has been sure to not associate dings and scrapes with female drivers.

Renault's new range of nail polishes is available now for €8.90 each and while the company says that "manfriends" are more than welcome to wear them if they take a shine to them, we'll hold out for a range of colour matching socks for the more masculine colours such as Blaze Orange to hit the shelves.