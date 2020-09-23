Range Rover Velar adds plug-in hybrid option

(Pocket-lint) - When the Range Rover Velar arrived back in 2017 we called it "a titan of tech and a lesson in SUV styling".

For 2020 it's a lesson in more sustainable practice: for the Velar is now available in a plug-in hybrid electric form (PHEV).

The fourth vehicle to wear the Range Rover badge still looks fantastic, and is now available in a 'Range Rover Velar Edition' format too - which includes a black contrast roof and matching 20-inch black alloy wheels as part of the package. This special edition model is available in Lantau Bronze, which you won't find elsewhere in the Velar range.

Building upon its techy interior, the Velar for 2020 has the updated Pivi infotainment system, plus new Active Road Noise Cancellation is available - functioning much like a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, helping to dial out the road noise inside the cabin.

A new Cabin Air Filtration system is also available, helping reduce levels of harmful particulates (below PM2.5 size), pollen and even scents. Inside the cabin will therefore be cleaner than the air outside.

While the Range Rover Velar is priced from £46,110 in the UK, if you want the plug-in option that jumps to £56,550 for the 2-litre P400e PHEV. It's a speedy SUV, though, with that model hitting the 0-62mph run in 5.4 seconds.

Writing by Mike Lowe.