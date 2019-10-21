A fully electric Range Rover is coming soon

It seems that Land Rover is working on its first fully electric Range Rover alongside a new flagship Jaguar XJ saloon.

This new all-electric vehicle is thought to be the company's most road-centric vehicle yet but still with more off-road capabilities than competitors.

The new vehicle is being developed under the working name of "Road Rover" and is thought to be a competitor to the all-electric Porsche Macan and the Audi e-tron.

It's also thought that this new vehicle will sit somewhere between the Range Rover Evoque and the Velar in terms of size.

The move towards a fully electric vehicle will also help support the company's efforts in China where its performance has been lacking of late. The Chinese government is pushing hard on fully electric cars and so this new effort in the area will help sales.

The Road Rover is another part of Jaguar Land Rover's investment in electric car production and comes alongside the new electric Jaguar flagship XJ saloon. The continued move towards hybrid and fully-electric vehicles is a sign of JLR embracing the future.