Range Rover Evoque 2016 is here, in picture gallery glory

Land Rover has taken the wraps off its new Range Rover Evoque for 2016 ahead of its debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

The big improvement on this new model is the efficiency. The Range Rover Evoque 2016 is, according to Land Rover, it's most efficient production Land Rover ever. This is thanks to the new 180PS Ingenium diesel engine that manages to offer 68mpg and CO2 emission of 109g/km. That's 18 per cent more efficient than the original model, says Land Rover.

Land Rover has also managed to eek out the time between services to over 21,000 miles which, it reckons, will save owners £3,700 over three years.

The new Evoque will be the first Land Rover to feature full-LED adaptive headlamp tech. This should mean a saving on power while offering greater visibility to suit the situation. Further details on this were not revealed.

Inside the car, running the show, will be an 8-inch InControl Touch infotainment system. This is hooked up to a six-speaker DAB stereo that can be upgraded for SD-card based navigation.

The Range Rover Evoque 2016 will start shipping in August this year with specific pricing announced nearer to that date. Expect to pay similar amounts to the current model which starts at around £30,000.

Check out the gallery, above, of just what to expect.

