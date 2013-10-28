Is the Autobiography Black the coolest Range Rover yet? It's certainly the most expensive

Land Rover has a new long-wheelbase Range Rover, and it's been the recent favourite of many A-listers including Daniel Craig, Chris Hemsworth and Brad Pitt, to name a few.

Set to launch as the Range Rover Autobiography Black, it's touted as the auto maker's most luxurious specification yet. Although it won't officially debut until 15 November at the Dubai International Motor Show, it has already appeared at red carpet events, film premières, etc. The Duke of Cambridge even drove it when collecting the Duchess and Prince George from hospital in July.

There's a tonne of fancy specs bundled in this vehicle, but the tech ones consist of electronically deployable individual tables covered in black leather, a champagne chiller, customisable mood lighting throughout with a choice of ten colours, 10.2 inch rear screens fitted to the rear of the front seats, Meridian Audio's fully immersive experience and integrated USB charging points.

The new Range Rover also has first-class airline style seats. They feature the ability to recline 17 degrees, as well as a massage function and calf rests. According to Land Rover, the vehicle and all of these finer details will unveil with a price tag likely to be more than £130,000. That's a hefty expense, especially when compared to the original 1970 Range Rover. It cost only £1,998 - which equates to £26,190 today.

As for colour combinations, the Range Rover Autobiography Black will be available in Ebony/Lunar, Espresso/Tan and Dark Cherry/Ivory. The last sports a unique duo-tone seat. More colours will launch in spring 2014, such as Lunar/Cirrus and Navy/Ivory.

Check out the gallery below for more press shots.