2014 Range Rover Sport unveiled with lighter look, new tech inside

Land Rover has unveiled its new 2014 Range Rover Sport at a media event in New York. It was complete with an unveil from James Bond actor Daniel Craig, showing off the exterior's super-sleek design and some sweet changes inside.

The instrument cluster now packs clear analogue gauges with a 5-inch TFT display, giving the driver access to all the controls. An 8-inch touchscreen is present in the middle of the dash for infotainment, that can adapt to different drive settings.

However in typical Range Rover fashion, things get better as the price tag increases. On the higher-end models a 12.3-inch high-resolution TFT display will be available for gauges. Land Rover is also bragging that the control layout has been simplified, with 50 per cent fewer switches than before.

Four models of the 2014 Range Rover will be available when it launches in autumn 2013. The base Sport SE edition will begin at $63,495 (£42,000) with a 3-litre supercharged V6 340hp engine. Pricing then jumps for the upgraded models: the Range Rover Sport HSE runs for $68,495 with a 3-litre supercharged V6 340hp engine, the Range Rover Sport Supercharged runs for $79,995 with a 5-litre supercharged V8 510hp engine, and the Range Rover Sport Autobiography for $93,295 with a 5-litre supercharged V8 510hp engine. Land Rover hasn't detailed which models will get the impressive 12.3-inch display option.

Land Rover is calling the 2014 Range Rover its most-agile vehicle ever, weighing 360kg less than the previous Range Rover Sport edition. There has also been a power-operated third row feature added for "occasional use". Furthermore, new park assist, blind spot monitoring and traffic sign recognition system that will warn the driver of upcoming signs through the centre dash, have been included.

"Building on the success of the recently launched flagship Range Rover, the new Range Rover Sport also employs a vast array of new technologies which help to transform its performance, refinement and all round capabilities," said John Edwards, Land Rover global brand director.

Packed in the 2014 Range Rover is Land Rover's Terrain Response 2 system for reduced roll and responsive steering on all-surfaces. The V6 version of the Range Rover can reach 0-60 mph in 6.9 seconds, while the V8 version can do the same in 5.

