All-new Range Rover Sport confirmed, details coming 26 March

Land Rover has confirmed that it will be launching an all-new Range Rover Sport on 26 March in New York.

Although the company gives little away in making the announcement, the accompanying teaser video says there will be an "All-new Range Rover Sport", and offers those interested a chance to sign-up to watch the event via a live stream. Yay.

The teaser video does show that, among what we are sure is a bevy of other changes, the headlight design will be changed.

The unveiling follows the launch of the new Range Rover in the UK last month to critical and consumer acclaim. It is already sold out with a nine-month waiting list on all new orders for the car that starts at £78,000 and goes up to a whopping £120,000 if you tick all the extra boxes.

Land Rover has previously told Pocket-lint that the Range Rover Sport was one of the key testing grounds in terms of tech and performance for the new Range Rover and that the company learnt a lot from it, all of which went into the new Range Rover.

We suspect that this time it will be the other way around, but with the performance boost you know the Sport will add.

Stay tuned for more news on the 26 March.