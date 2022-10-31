Qualcomm's Snapdragon Automotive Platforms to power the Volvo EX90

(Pocket-lint) - Chipmaker Qualcomm has announced that its Snapdragon Automotive Platforms will power the Volvo EX90, the Swedish company's largest EV to date.

The announcement by Qualcomm comes ahead of the 9 November 2022 announcement of the Volvo EX90, but that doesn't mean that we have to wait to learn about the technology that will power what is sure to be a luxurious electric vehicle. Qualcomm says that its Automotive Platforms will power not one but two screens - one of them will be used to navigate between maps, media, and phone contact on a large screen and the other will be behind the steering wheel.

That secondary screen will handle all of the usual driving-focused information including driving information, navigation, and more, Qualcomm said via press release.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Imagery shared by Qualcomm shows an interface that looks immediately familiar to Tesla drivers and it's no surprise that the Volvo EX90 will feature self-driving technology. Just like all other cars though, Volvo's new SUV will have to abide by local rules in that regard.

The best electric cars 2022: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads By Chris Hall · 17 June 2022 See our list of the best electric cars available to buy. Top battery-powered cars suitable for UK roads.

We'll of course have to wait until the official Volvo EX90 unveiling to learn more about not only the entertainment system but also the car itself. We're expecting it to be big, that much is a given. But there is a lot more to learn come that 9 November announcement. We've already been told to expect a state-of-the-art sensor system for full 360-degree coverage, but how well that will actually work in practice is something we'll have to wait and see.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.