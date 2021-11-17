Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

There's a new version of the Porsche Taycan - the GTS - and a new body style - the Sport Turismo

There's a new version of the Porsche Taycan - the GTS - and a new body style - the Sport Turismo
(Pocket-lint) - Porsche has expanded its offerings for the electric Taycan models, introducing a GTS. The GTS model sits between the Taycan 4S and the Taycan Turbo, meaning there's now ten Taycan models in the family.

The GTS will be available both as a Taycan variant and with styling similar to the Cross Turismo, although this is actually a new version, called the Taycan Sport Turismo. The idea is to create a third body style so you have the Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo and Taycan Sport Turismo.

The Cross and the Sport look similar at first glance, but the Sport Turismo doesn't have any off the offroad elements that were offered on the Cross Turismo. That means you have all the road performance of the Taycan, with all the practicality of the Cross.

You'll be hard pressed to tell them apart - except for the reinforced black wheel arches on the Cross Turismo - and perhaps the roof rails.

The GTS is being pitched as a sporty choice, with exterior tweaks to make it look slightly more aggressive - there are more black elements, as well as GTS badging through the interior.

It's the power that really sets it apart. There's a dual motor arrangement with front and rear wheels being driven when needed.

There's a 93.4kWh battery with a standard output of 380kW from the motors - this can be boosted to 440kW in launch control.

The top speed is 250kph (155mph) while the range is said to be 504km (313 miles). The 0-60mph is given as 3.5 seconds. These are the stats for the Taycan GTS - the Taycan Sport Turismo GTS is essentially the same, with a range slightly reduced to 304 miles.

There's also a clever new option - the Sunshine Control roof. This will allow you to change segments of the roof from transparent to opaque with the touch of a finger on the controls. You can see it in action in Porsche's rather overindulgent promo video. 

The Taycan GTS will start from £104,190 in the UK, while the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo is £104,990. In the US it will cost $131,400 for the Taycan GTS, while the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo will be $133,300.

Writing by Chris Hall. Originally published on 17 November 2021.
