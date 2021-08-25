(Pocket-lint) - The Porsche Taycan is hands-down one of the most impressive all-electric sports cars on the market. And from September the 2021 model will bring with it increased range and a handful of additional benefits over the original.

Porsche says that the Taycan will not get an uprated WLTP mileage figure - which, remaining at 301 miles per charge maximum, isn't too bad anyway - but that its real-world figures will be improved.

How? By changing how the motors operate. "In Normal and Range modes, the front electric motor is almost completely decoupled and de-energised in the partial load range in the all-wheel drive models," reads the Porsche press release. "Furthermore, no drive is transmitted to either axle when the car is coasting or at a standstill."

When we tested the Taycan in the autumn of 2020 it achieved approaching 250 miles per charge, so anything that can help it achieve the real 300 mile rating would be great. Although you'll need to drive in a fashion to achieve it - no 0-62mph in 2.6 second dashes off the lights, eh?

It's not just range that's getting a boost, though, with the 2021 Taycan also deep integrating Android Auto into the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system, and adding Remote Park Assist for the first time - the latter, given just how low and wide this car is, will bring the benefit of phone-controlled parking while not in the vehicle.

And if you really want to go all-out then the Taycan will also come with new paint jobs, including (embedded image above) classic Rubystone Red and (not pictured and altogether less classic) Acid Green. If you're spending six-figures on a car then, heck, that sure is another way to stand out, right?