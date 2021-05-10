A fully electric Porsche Macan is on the way for 2023

(Pocket-lint) - A fully electric version of the Porsche Macan has been confirmed and it'll arrive in 2023. We know this because - after testing at the Porsche Development Centre in Weissach - a prototype of the car has been photographed on roads in Germany.

Porsche's engineering director has been speaking to the BBC's TopGear about the new vehicle which has the working name of E Macan.

Michael Steiner says: "It will look like a typical Porsche and fulfil your expectations of an electric vehicle. It is a typical Macan but much more modern and sporting." The Macan is Porche's biggest seller, so this is a key vehicle for the brand, though Steiner is clear there will also be a new version of the standard combustion engine Macan before 2023 as well.

The images of the vehicle shown online have several disguised elements but it's clear that the bonnet has a much lower design than the current Macan, more in common with Porsche sports cars.

It'll be four-wheel drive (though two-wheel drive may also be available) and use the same 800W electrics as the Porsche Taycan with efficient regenerative braking when you accelerate and brake.

There will also be several models as you might expect which could reach the heights of a 100kWh battery using the Volkswagen Group Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform also being used by other brands. Steiner rules out a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the Macan.

"Our main target is to reduce weight and charge times from our present 20 minutes. We are convinced that highway infrastructure should be improved. We plan to increase range slightly but we’re not aiming for the world championship."

"It will drive like a Porsche. It will look like a Porsche, feel like a Porsche and it will have the soul of a Porsche. It will have everything the current Macan has for performance technology and in addition high-end electric technology from the Taycan."

There will also be a lot of virtual testing too saving time and cost. There are 20 digital prototypes for the purpose of simulation in a number of development categories, such as aerodynamics, energy management, operation and acoustics.

"We regularly collate the data from the various departments and use it to build up a complete, virtual vehicle that is as detailed as possible," explains Dr Andreas Huber, manager for digital prototypes at Porsche. This enables problems to be swiftly identified and resolved.

Steiner says that half of Porsche’s sales will be EV or PHEV by 2025. By the time the all-electric Macan is launched in 2023, it will have covered some three million test kilometres worldwide.

Writing by Dan Grabham.