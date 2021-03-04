Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is the electric car for discerning adventurers

(Pocket-lint) - Porsche has revealed the latest addition to the Taycan family, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.

Based on the Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo, this is a CUV, a crossover utility vehicle, looking to give you sportscar performance on the road, but with a dab more practicality. There's some resemblance to the existing Porsche Panamera, but with the Cross Turismo streaking off in a new futuristic direction.

Porsche is keen to push the lifestyle side of this car, peppering the launch to talk about skiing or mountain biking, and showing the Cross Turismo streaming across snow, grass and on gravel tracks. It's not just a beast for the road - although obviously, it's going to perform with blistering speed there as well.

There's even an optional off-road package that will increase ground clearance by 30mm, with adaptive air suspension standard on all models, so when you do hit the ruff stuff, you can keep the belly out of the mud.

Standard to all four models is the 93.4kWh battery, underpinning the different versions of this car: Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, and Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo. Here's how they break down:

Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, 280kW (380PS), overboost power for Launch Control 350kW (476PS), 0-100kmh in 5.1 seconds, top speed 220 kmh, range (WLTP) 389-456km

Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, 360kW (490PS), overboost power with Launch Control 420kW (571PS), 0-100kmh in 4.1 seconds, top speed 240kmh, range (WLTP) 388-452km

Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, 460kW (625PS), overboost power with Launch Control 500kW (680PS), acceleration 0-100kmh in 3.3 seconds, top speed 250kmh, range (WLTP) 395-452km

Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, 460kW (625PS), overboost power with Launch Control 560kW (761PS), 0-100kmh in 2.9 seconds, top speed 250kmh, range (WLTP) 388-419km

While the car sits on the same platform as the Taycan saloon, the longer roofline gives added space to the rear passengers and for luggage.

There's the option for a glass roof to brighten that interior, while roof rails add more load carrying options.

Porsche has now delivered over 20,000 Taycan models and the new Taycan Cross Turismo will be joining the ranks in summer 2021. Prices are still to be confirmed.

Writing by Chris Hall.