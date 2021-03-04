Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo: How to watch today's launch online

(Pocket-lint) - Porsche is preparing to launch its next electric car, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.

Based on the Mission E Cross Turismo shown off in 2018, the new model takes Porsche's electric formula and applies it to something slightly larger and more practical, giving you a little more space - like the Panamera.

Here's everything you need to know.

The unveiling of the new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo will take place 16:00 CET on 4 March 2021. Here are the international times:

Future of phone cameras, Echo Show 10 reviewed, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 92 By Rik Henderson · 4 March 2021

San Francisco - 07:00 PST

New York - 10:00 EST

London - 15:00 GMT

Berlin - 16:00 CET

New Delhi - 20:30 IST

Beijing - 23:00 CST

Sydney - 02:00 AEDT 5 March

Porsche will be livestreaming the event and we have embedded the stream above so you can watch it right here.

While much of the Cross Turismo is similar to the Taycan models that have already launched, it has a longer profile, with an extended roof meaning more space for the rear passengers - and more boot space.

This is a car that's designed to be more practical. Roof rails are standard, for example, while the rear load space is designed to be more accomdating for those who like to do something more adventurous than just drive to the office.

That's reflected in the suspension too: this car can ride higher than the Taycan models, giving a little more clearance for roads that are less even - it will be all-wheel drive too, with a dual motor arrangement to ensure performance no matter the terrain.

At its core, however, we're expecting a car that very much continues the Taycan experience from the interior and that's no bad thing.

Writing by Chris Hall.