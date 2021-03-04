Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo: How to watch today's launch online

(Pocket-lint) - Porsche is preparing to launch its next electric car, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.
Based on the Mission E Cross Turismo shown off in 2018, the new model takes Porsche's electric formula and applies it to something slightly larger and more practical, giving you a little more space - like the Panamera.
Here's everything you need to know.
When is the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo launch event?
The unveiling of the new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo will take place 16:00 CET on 4 March 2021. Here are the international times:
- San Francisco - 07:00 PST
- New York - 10:00 EST
- London - 15:00 GMT
- Berlin - 16:00 CET
- New Delhi - 20:30 IST
- Beijing - 23:00 CST
- Sydney - 02:00 AEDT 5 March
How to watch it online
Porsche will be livestreaming the event and we have embedded the stream above so you can watch it right here.
What to expect from the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo
While much of the Cross Turismo is similar to the Taycan models that have already launched, it has a longer profile, with an extended roof meaning more space for the rear passengers - and more boot space.
This is a car that's designed to be more practical. Roof rails are standard, for example, while the rear load space is designed to be more accomdating for those who like to do something more adventurous than just drive to the office.
That's reflected in the suspension too: this car can ride higher than the Taycan models, giving a little more clearance for roads that are less even - it will be all-wheel drive too, with a dual motor arrangement to ensure performance no matter the terrain.
At its core, however, we're expecting a car that very much continues the Taycan experience from the interior and that's no bad thing.