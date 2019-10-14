  Porsche unveils its entry-level EV, the Taycan 4S

Porsche formally announced its electric sports car, the Taycan, in September 2019, but come October, it's already announcing a new version of that car - the Taycan 4S.

The new model slips into what might be called the entry-level position. It drops the dubious Turbo labelling for a simpler name, also seeing a drop in power and a smaller battery on the 530PS Performance model, with a 79.2kWh battery.

That sees a 0-62mph time of 4 seconds and a top speed of 155mph. This Performance model will charge at up to 225kW, which is super fast, but not the fastest that Porsche is offering.

But there's an enhanced version of the Turbo 4S too - the 571PS Performance Plus. While the speed figures are the same for this model, it has a 93.4kWh battery like the Taycan Turbo models. In this case it will charge at up to 270kW.

What this all means is that the Taycan 4S Performance will give you 253 miles of range, while the Taycan 4S Performance will give you 288 miles of range - the maximum for the Taycan family.

While these new models don't have the power of the Turbo models, the design is very much the same apart from a few external indicators. The interior comes with a partial leather finish, while all the models get the futuristic digital displays.

What's perhaps more important about the Taycan 4S is that it starts from £83,367, while the Performance Plus comes in at £87,980. That strikes right into the heart of Tesla Model S pricing.

The new Porsche Taycan is available to order now with deliveries expected in early 2020.