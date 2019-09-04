After what seems like several years of teasing, Porsche has officially unveiled the Taycan, it's pure electric sports car.

It takes inspiration from the 911, but evolves the design, slides in some rear doors and drops the nose now that there's no need for much under the hood.

It's unmistakably a Porsche to look at, but it's also been designed to perform like a Porsche, which is where the company is looking to draw a line of differentiation between itself and the likes to Tesla, which seems to have almost accidentally become the defacto sports EV of choice.

Porsche's message about repeat performance is designed to emphasise the sports pedigree too, not only capable of running 0-62mph in 2.8, but able to repeat that time and again. Porsche has been out to the Nurburgring to set a new record for all-electric four-door sports cars to hammer home this point.

Considering how few all-electric four-door sports cars there are, we get it.

The key statistics of this new electric Porsche break down as follows: there's a 93.4kWh battery that sits in the floor of the car, with Porsche saying this leads of a centre of gravity lower than the 911.

You can get 450km WLTP (about 280 miles) from this battery (of course how you drive it will make a huge difference) and it sits on an 800V electrical system and can charge at up to 270kW - making it one of the fastest charging cars on the road.

There aren't many chargers out there what will charge it at that speed (roll-out of 350kW rapid chargers are only just starting), but should you find one, you'll get 100km of range in 5 minutes.

There are actually two versions of the Taycan: there's the Taycan Turbo and the Taycan Turbo S. It's the Turbo S that delivers the slightly faster performance (the Turbo has to settle for 0-62 in 3.2 seconds), but both have the same top speed of 260kph (160mph).

The Turbo S can also dump down greater power in launch control - giving great torque - which seems to be the main difference.

The Taycan also benefits from a two speed transmission on the rear axle, which means it can be optimised for acceleration or faster top speeds. It is all-wheel drive.

The interior of the Taycan was revealed recently, showing off the expansive digital dash providing touch controls and optional display for the passenger. It's a completely new look, very modern and fitting with the evolution of this electric car. There's voice control, with the car responding to "Hey Porsche".

The Porsche Taycan Turbo will start from £115,858 while the Turbo S is a little more expensive at £138,826 - but there are a huge number of options you can pile in to send that price rocketing.