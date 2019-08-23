All-electric Porsche Taycan features a fabulous fully digital dashboard

Porsche has revealed what to expect inside its first all-electric sportscar - the Taycan - and it's glorious.

The Porsche Taycan will be presented in its entirety in September, but the company has presented the details of its interior and if the idea of an all-electric Porsche wasn't enough to get you saving, the infotainment system will be.

Inspired by the original 911's dashboard from 1963, the Porsche Taycan brings it into the future, offering a 16.8-inch curved instrument cluster at the highest point with real glass and a polarising filter for anti-reflection.

The driver can choose between four modes: Classic, Map, Full Map and Pure. Classic Mode delivers rounded instruments typical of Porsche, while the Map Mode replaces the centre power meter with a map. Full Map Mode turns the entire display into a map, while Pure Mode only displays driving essentials, such as speed, traffic signs and navigation with a single arrow.

At the side of the display - which is wider than the steering wheel like the original 911 - there are small, touch control fields for light and chassis functions.

Move to the centre of the dashboard and you'll find a 10.9-inch infotainment display that can be combined with an optional passenger display to form an integrated glass band in a black-panel look. Hardware controls have been significantly reduced for the Taycan, replaced by touch controls and voice controls. Yes, the Porsche Taycan responds to "Hey Porsche".

The driver can access all vehicle configurations from the central screen, as well as access apps including navigation, telephone, media, comfort, Porsche Connect and built-in Apple Music. Meanwhile, an elevated centre console features an 8.4-inch touch control panel that allows for air conditioning controls and features integrated hand-writing recognition for quick address input.

The Porsche Taycan will be available in a range of interior and exterior configurations, in both traditional and modern styles.