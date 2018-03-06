Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept is an all-electric Porsche estate
Porsche has unveiled a brand new electric car concept at the Geneva Motor Show. Called the Mission E Cross Turismo, the electrified car is essentially an elongated version of the Mission E, which is due to go on sale next year.
- Future electric cars: The battery powered tech cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years
As well as extra boot space, the Mission E Cross Turismo will exhibit enhanced off-road capabilities thanks to a higher ride height and tougher wheel arch surrounds. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said it's best to think of the Cross Turismo as a fusion between the Mission E's design and the Panamera Sport Turismo's off-road touches.
Porsche says the Cross Turismo will be able to accelerate to 62mph from a standing start in 3.5-seconds and will go on to a maximum speed of 155mph. Impressive figures they may be, but it's the recharge time that is particularly headline-grabbing. Porsche says you will be able to get 62 miles out of the Mission E Cross Turismo, from just a four minute charge, faster than boiling a pot of spaghetti. Total range from a full battery is expected to match the Mission E's 310 miles.
The German car manufacturer hasn't revealed any technical details of the new car, but Autocar believes it will use a similar electric motor system to the Mission E, meaning it will get two motors, with one on each axle producing a combined 600bhp and 663lb ft of torque. Lithium ion batteries will likely be mounted in the floor.
Pricing and availability has yet to be revealed as well, but Porsche says it is a "good proposal for series production very soon."
- Future electric cars: The battery powered tech cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years
- Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept is an all-electric Porsche estate
- Nissan iMX Kuro concept reveals our electric crossover future
- Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain review: Top of the class
- Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV now available to order
- Volvo XC40 review: The most sophisticated small SUV
- Ford adds Waze navigation to Sync 3 platform
- National Grid vehicle charging plans could see us all getting electric cars
- Subaru XV review: A crossover with real substance
- DS 7 Crossback review: Tech meets luxury flair, but it's not all savoir faire
Comments